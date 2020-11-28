Head to Head Survey: Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) vs. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oblong and The Trade Desk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A The Trade Desk 0 8 7 0 2.47

The Trade Desk has a consensus price target of $564.50, suggesting a potential downside of 35.35%. Given The Trade Desk’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Trade Desk is more favorable than Oblong.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of The Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Oblong shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of The Trade Desk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oblong and The Trade Desk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $12.83 million 1.99 -$7.76 million N/A N/A The Trade Desk $661.06 million 62.03 $108.32 million $2.27 384.63

The Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong.

Risk & Volatility

Oblong has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Trade Desk has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and The Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -80.32% -80.56% -47.91% The Trade Desk 17.57% 18.10% 6.91%

Summary

The Trade Desk beats Oblong on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations. The company offers managed videoconferencing, hybrid videoconferencing, video meeting suites, and webcasting services, as well as JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room service. It also provides remote service management services, including Resolve – Total Support, a management and support service; Helpdesk, which provides level 1 support; and Proactive Monitoring, a remote and automated monitoring service. In addition, the company offers Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic; Cloud Connect: Converge, which provides customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customers to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services, as well as platform features. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

