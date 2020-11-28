Head to Head Review: Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) versus SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SIFCO Industries and Raytheon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIFCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Raytheon Technologies 0 4 12 1 2.82

Raytheon Technologies has a consensus target price of $86.47, suggesting a potential upside of 16.99%. Given Raytheon Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Raytheon Technologies is more favorable than SIFCO Industries.

Profitability

This table compares SIFCO Industries and Raytheon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIFCO Industries 5.68% 17.37% 6.00% Raytheon Technologies -2.28% 11.59% 3.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SIFCO Industries and Raytheon Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIFCO Industries $112.45 million 0.21 -$7.51 million N/A N/A Raytheon Technologies $77.05 billion 1.46 $5.54 billion $8.26 8.95

Raytheon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SIFCO Industries.

Risk & Volatility

SIFCO Industries has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raytheon Technologies has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of SIFCO Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Raytheon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of SIFCO Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Raytheon Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Raytheon Technologies beats SIFCO Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc. produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products. The company also provides heat-treatment, surface-treatment, non-destructive testing, and select machining and sub-assembly of forged components. SIFCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems business offers aerostructures, avionics, interiors, mechanical systems, mission systems, and power and control systems that serve customers in the commercial, regional, business aviation, and military sectors. The Pratt & Whitney business designs, manufactures, and services aircraft engines and auxiliary power systems for commercial, military, and business aircraft. The Raytheon Intelligence & Space business engages in developing various sensors, training, and cyber and software solutions. The Raytheon Missiles & Defense business produces a portfolio of advanced technologies, including air and missile defense systems, precision weapons, radars, and command and control systems that delivers end-to-end solutions to detect, track, and engage threats. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

