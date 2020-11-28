Head to Head Review: JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) & Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF)

Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and JetBlue Airways’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.04 -$387.77 million N/A N/A JetBlue Airways $8.09 billion 0.53 $569.00 million $1.90 8.27

JetBlue Airways has higher revenue and earnings than Thai Airways International Public.

Profitability

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and JetBlue Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A JetBlue Airways -18.95% -22.15% -7.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of JetBlue Airways shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of JetBlue Airways shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Thai Airways International Public and JetBlue Airways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A JetBlue Airways 2 7 6 0 2.27

JetBlue Airways has a consensus target price of $14.87, suggesting a potential downside of 5.37%. Given JetBlue Airways’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JetBlue Airways is more favorable than Thai Airways International Public.

Risk & Volatility

Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JetBlue Airways has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JetBlue Airways beats Thai Airways International Public on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thai Airways International Public

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; and tourism business. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. Thai Airways International Public Company Limited was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 21 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a strategic partnership with American Airlines Group Inc. to create connectivity for travelers in the Northeast. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

