Head to Head Contrast: Topaz Resources (OTCMKTS:TOPZ) & Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Topaz Resources (OTCMKTS:TOPZ) and Guess’ (NYSE:GES) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Topaz Resources has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guess’ has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.6% of Guess’ shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of Guess’ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Topaz Resources and Guess”s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topaz Resources N/A N/A N/A Guess’ -4.06% -4.08% -0.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Topaz Resources and Guess”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topaz Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guess’ $2.68 billion 0.41 $95.97 million $1.45 11.88

Guess’ has higher revenue and earnings than Topaz Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Topaz Resources and Guess’, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topaz Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Guess’ 0 2 3 0 2.60

Guess’ has a consensus target price of $16.20, indicating a potential downside of 5.98%. Given Guess”s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guess’ is more favorable than Topaz Resources.

Summary

Guess’ beats Topaz Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topaz Resources

Topaz Resources, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company. It focuses on production, acquisition, and developmental drilling opportunities within proven producing areas of north, central, and west Texas. The company was formerly known as Kids Germ Defense Corp. and changed its name to Topaz Resources, Inc. in April 2010. Topaz Resources, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to design, manufacture, and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kids' and infants' apparel, outerwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories. The company markets its products under GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. As of February 1, 2020, the company directly operated 1,169 retail stores in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its partner's distributors operated an additional 560 retail stores worldwide. The company also offers its products through its retail websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

