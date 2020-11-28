Head-To-Head Contrast: Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) & The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Television Broadcasts and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Television Broadcasts N/A N/A N/A The Liberty Braves Group -33.90% -0.28% -0.13%

72.9% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Television Broadcasts and The Liberty Braves Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Television Broadcasts $465.61 million 0.95 -$37.63 million N/A N/A The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 0.57 $106.00 million N/A N/A

The Liberty Braves Group has higher revenue and earnings than Television Broadcasts.

Risk and Volatility

Television Broadcasts has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Television Broadcasts and The Liberty Braves Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Television Broadcasts 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Liberty Braves Group has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.83%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty Braves Group is more favorable than Television Broadcasts.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group beats Television Broadcasts on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Television Broadcasts Company Profile

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programs and commercials on terrestrial TV platforms; production of programs; and co-production of dramas. The myTV SUPER segment provides over-the-top services; and operates website portals. The Big Big Channel Business segment operates an online social media and e-commerce platform; and provides music entertainment, event, and marketing services. The Programme Licensing and Distribution segment distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators. The Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere segment offers pay television and OTT services to subscribers. The Other Activities segment engages in property investment and other activities. The company also offers agency services on design, production, and exhibition of advertisements; film rights and program licensing; provides consultancy, management, and agency services to artistes; and produces, publishes, and licenses musical works and sells sound recordings, as well as offers corporate finance services. In addition, it produces motion pictures for theatrical release and distribution; provides satellite and subscription television programs; and licenses and distributes films. Further, the company engages in production of programs and provision of marketing materials; and provision of programming and channel services. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, Canada, Vietnam, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

