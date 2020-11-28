Head-To-Head Contrast: Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) versus Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) and Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altus Midstream and Equitrans Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream $135.80 million 4.79 -$1.34 billion $175.60 0.23 Equitrans Midstream $1.63 billion 2.24 -$203.74 million $3.00 2.81

Equitrans Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Altus Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equitrans Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Altus Midstream has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitrans Midstream has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Altus Midstream and Equitrans Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitrans Midstream 0 2 1 0 2.33

Equitrans Midstream has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.49%. Given Equitrans Midstream’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equitrans Midstream is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Equitrans Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Midstream and Equitrans Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream -255.68% -1,952.50% 41.96% Equitrans Midstream 1.40% 15.27% 5.43%

Summary

Equitrans Midstream beats Altus Midstream on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines. Its Transmission and Storage System segment comprises 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipeline that connects to seven interstate pipelines and local distribution companies. The Water System segment include two independent systems comprised approximately 180 miles of pipeline that deliver fresh water from the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

