Head to Head Comparison: DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) & Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get DBS Group alerts:

This table compares DBS Group and Amerant Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS Group $15.04 billion 3.27 $4.69 billion $7.23 10.66 Amerant Bancorp $370.08 million 1.76 $51.33 million $1.24 12.47

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Amerant Bancorp. DBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DBS Group and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS Group N/A N/A N/A Amerant Bancorp 0.94% 0.52% 0.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

DBS Group has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DBS Group and Amerant Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 Amerant Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Amerant Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.15%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than DBS Group.

Summary

Amerant Bancorp beats DBS Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers Islamic banking services. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; and cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit, as well as automated teller machines. As of April 10, 2020, it operated 27 banking centers comprising 19 in South Florida and 8 in Houston, Texas, as well as loan production offices in Dallas, Texas, and New York. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.