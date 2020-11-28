Head-To-Head Comparison: Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) versus Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cars.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cars.com and Scienjoy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $606.68 million 1.26 -$445.32 million $1.45 7.79 Scienjoy N/A N/A $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Scienjoy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cars.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cars.com and Scienjoy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 6 0 2.86 Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cars.com currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.77%. Given Cars.com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Risk and Volatility

Cars.com has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com -151.54% 17.78% 7.01% Scienjoy N/A 88.77% 10.64%

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Scienjoy

Sixiang Wuxian (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Beijing, China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Scienjoy International Limited.

