HC Wainwright Trims Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Target Price to $44.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 50.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 42,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $849,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 72,131 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.