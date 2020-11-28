Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HVRRY. CSFB raised Hannover Rück from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hannover Rück from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $82.84. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $104.16.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

