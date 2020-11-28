Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) and Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Head to Head Analysis

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) and Nucor (NYSE:NUE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Simec and Nucor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Simec N/A N/A N/A Nucor 2.15% 7.21% 4.13%

Grupo Simec pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Nucor pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Nucor pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nucor has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Simec and Nucor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A Nucor 0 7 4 0 2.36

Nucor has a consensus price target of $49.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.11%. Given Nucor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nucor is more favorable than Grupo Simec.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Simec and Nucor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Simec $1.78 billion 0.87 -$85.07 million N/A N/A Nucor $22.59 billion 0.74 $1.27 billion $4.31 12.78

Nucor has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Simec.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Grupo Simec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Nucor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Nucor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nucor has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nucor beats Grupo Simec on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products. Its SBQ steel products are used across a range of engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs, and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools, and off-highway equipment; and structural steel products are used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications. The company also exports its steel products to Central and South America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products. It also engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses. This segment sells its products to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Steel Products segment offers hollow structural section steel tubing products, electrical conduits, steel joists and joist girders, steel decks, fabricated concrete reinforcing steel products, cold finished steel products, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel grating and expanded metal products, and wire and wire mesh products primarily for use in nonresidential construction applications. This segment also engages in the piling distribution business. The Raw Materials segment produces direct reduced iron (DRI); brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, DRI, and hot briquetted iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, as well as engages in the natural gas drilling operations. This segment sells its ferrous scrap to electric arc furnace steel mills and foundries for manufacturing process; and nonferrous scrap metal to aluminum can producers, secondary aluminum smelters, steel mills and other processors, and consumers of various nonferrous metals. The company offers its products through its in-house sales forces; and internal distribution and trading companies. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

