Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a market cap of $214.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Greene County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 15.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 189.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 105.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

