Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 203,694 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.67% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 22.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,554,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 470,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 40,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

GLDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.35 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Monday, September 14th.

In related news, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $28,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $736.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

