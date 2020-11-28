GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives $4.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.96.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $3.80 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $70,827.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 23.4% during the third quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 51.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GoPro during the third quarter worth about $1,310,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the third quarter worth about $719,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.59 and a beta of 1.22. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.40 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

