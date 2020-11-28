Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.58% of Globant worth $237,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth $355,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Globant by 10.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after buying an additional 40,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Globant by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,395,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Globant by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $187.48 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $210.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 137.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.18 and a 200 day moving average of $168.13.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Globant’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

