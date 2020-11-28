GeyserCoin Price Hits $0.0122 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $16,423.62 and approximately $15.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded down 41.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,350,208 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

