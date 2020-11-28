General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $53.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Shares of GM stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $46.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,310,697 shares of company stock valued at $56,291,079. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in General Motors by 758.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

