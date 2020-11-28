General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Cut by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,633,207 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,092,000 after acquiring an additional 670,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.