General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of GD opened at $152.06 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.24.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

