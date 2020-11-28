Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Generac were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 21.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.62.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,776,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $221.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.57. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $234.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

