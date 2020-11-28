Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Generac were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 4,092.1% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Generac by 18.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 179,357 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 12.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,117,000 after purchasing an additional 120,669 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 38.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 534,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,473,000 after purchasing an additional 148,946 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Generac by 165.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,019,000 after acquiring an additional 332,152 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.62.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,776,054. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $221.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $234.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.57. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

