GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L) (LON:GABI) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.25

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L) (LON:GABI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GABI opened at GBX 91.60 ($1.20) on Friday. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 66 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 110.80 ($1.45). The company has a current ratio of 42.90, a quick ratio of 42.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.62 million and a PE ratio of 13.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.68.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L) Company Profile

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

