GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L) (LON:GABI) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.25

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L) (LON:GABI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GABI opened at GBX 91.60 ($1.20) on Friday. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 66 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 110.80 ($1.45). The company has a current ratio of 42.90, a quick ratio of 42.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.62 million and a PE ratio of 13.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.68.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L) Company Profile

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Dividend History for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L) (LON:GABI)

