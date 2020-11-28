Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Gazit Globe stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Gazit Globe has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. It owns and operates 103 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.