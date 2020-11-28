Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Gazit Globe stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Gazit Globe has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.
About Gazit Globe
