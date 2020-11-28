Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 745,239 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.47% of Garmin worth $267,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Garmin by 17.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Garmin by 10.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $120.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

