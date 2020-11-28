Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fraport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fraport presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

