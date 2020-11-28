Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fraport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fraport presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

