Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.
About Franklin Financial Services
Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.
