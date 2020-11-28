Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRAF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 79.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

