Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Research Coverage Started at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Forterra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forterra will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $128,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Forterra in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Forterra by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Forterra by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Forterra by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

