Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRTA. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Forterra in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Forterra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forterra currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 2.45. Forterra has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,338,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 609,792 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 26.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,042,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after buying an additional 425,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the third quarter worth $8,004,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 499,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 47,772 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

