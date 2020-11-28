Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on F. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.82.

NYSE F opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of -227.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,199 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,314.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101,466 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

