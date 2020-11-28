Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $224.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Fiverr International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Fiverr International stock opened at $205.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -478.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Fiverr International has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $211.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.16 and a 200 day moving average of $112.68.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 33.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

