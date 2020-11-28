Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FPRX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.21.

FPRX stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a market cap of $725.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.88. Five Prime Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. Research analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 416,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,032,822.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $149,271,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 791,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,359 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 46,336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 37,531 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.