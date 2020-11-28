FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,146 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.27. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

