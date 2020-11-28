First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 198.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 54,354 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.71.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.03 and a 200 day moving average of $114.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.