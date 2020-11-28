First Property Group plc (FPO.L) (FPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

First Property Group plc (FPO.L) (LON:FPO) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FPO opened at GBX 36.70 ($0.48) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.63 million and a PE ratio of 8.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.03. First Property Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

First Property Group plc (FPO.L) Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

