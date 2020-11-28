First Property Group plc (FPO.L) (FPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

First Property Group plc (FPO.L) (LON:FPO) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
FPO opened at GBX 36.70 ($0.48) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.63 million and a PE ratio of 8.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.03. First Property Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.
First Property Group plc (FPO.L) Company Profile
