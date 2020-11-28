First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) stock opened at C$38.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69, a current ratio of 14.60 and a quick ratio of 14.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.47. First National Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$18.75 and a 52-week high of C$42.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.22 per share, with a total value of C$125,059.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,353,655 shares in the company, valued at C$273,703,039.10.

About First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

