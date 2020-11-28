Financial Survey: Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Monaker Group has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.6% of Monaker Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Monaker Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monaker Group and Leafbuyer Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monaker Group $440,000.00 92.69 -$9.45 million N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies $2.53 million 4.02 -$5.51 million N/A N/A

Leafbuyer Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Monaker Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Monaker Group and Leafbuyer Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monaker Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Monaker Group and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monaker Group -4,094.42% -165.93% -91.40% Leafbuyer Technologies -217.92% -293.01% -103.58%

Summary

Monaker Group beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monaker Group Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. Monaker Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Weston, Florida.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries in the United States. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

