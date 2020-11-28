Financial Survey: China Linen Textile Industry (OTCMKTS:CTXIF) & Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

China Linen Textile Industry (OTCMKTS:CTXIF) and Unifi (NYSE:UFI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Linen Textile Industry and Unifi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Linen Textile Industry 0 0 0 0 N/A Unifi 0 1 1 0 2.50

Unifi has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.04%. Given Unifi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unifi is more favorable than China Linen Textile Industry.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Linen Textile Industry and Unifi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Linen Textile Industry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Unifi $606.51 million 0.47 -$57.24 million ($0.59) -26.07

China Linen Textile Industry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unifi.

Profitability

This table compares China Linen Textile Industry and Unifi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Linen Textile Industry N/A N/A N/A Unifi -9.44% -2.76% -1.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of Unifi shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Unifi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unifi beats China Linen Textile Industry on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Linen Textile Industry Company Profile

China Linen Textile Industry Ltd. engages in the research, development, production and sale of linen textile products. Its products include flax yarn, hemp linen fabric, gray linen fabric, linen/cotton interwoven fabric and linen/rayon interwoven fabric. The company was founded on February 3, 2000 and is headquartered in Suihua, China.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets. The Nylon segment provides virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns to knitters and weavers that produce fabric primarily for the apparel, hosiery, medical markets. The Brazil segment manufactures and sells polyester-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets principally in South America. The Asia segment primarily sells polyester-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets principally in Asia. The company sells its products through sales force and independent sales agents under the REPREVE and PROFIBER brands. Unifi, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

