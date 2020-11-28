Financial Survey: Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Americold Realty Trust pays out 71.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JBG SMITH Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. JBG SMITH Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Americold Realty Trust and JBG SMITH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00 JBG SMITH Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00

Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $39.17, suggesting a potential upside of 15.20%. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.22%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than JBG SMITH Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust 4.58% 4.42% 2.00% JBG SMITH Properties 2.87% 0.52% 0.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and JBG SMITH Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $1.78 billion 3.90 $48.16 million $1.17 29.06 JBG SMITH Properties $647.77 million 6.56 $65.57 million $1.61 19.92

JBG SMITH Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Americold Realty Trust. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Americold Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.1 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities.

