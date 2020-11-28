Financial Comparison: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) versus Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aspira Women’s Health and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 2 0 2.67 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -337.05% -169.68% -103.94% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -1,385.19% -5,162.95% -211.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $4.54 million 99.50 -$15.24 million ($0.18) -24.11 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $660,000.00 97.04 -$10.95 million ($0.76) -3.16

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspira Women’s Health. Aspira Women’s Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aspira Women’s Health beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. The company serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. Its CD206-targeted drug platform is applicable to a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), imaging and topical gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases. In addition, the company offers NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled PET imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimer's disease and mild cognitive impairment. Further, the company is developing diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications of its Manocept platform; and various therapeutic development programs. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a preclinical therapeutic research collaboration with IMV Inc. to explore the potential combinatory effect with their platform-based immunotherapies. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

