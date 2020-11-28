Financial Analysis: Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) vs. Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC)

Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) and Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of Uranium Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Uranium Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Peninsula Energy and Uranium Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peninsula Energy $6.08 million 3.08 -$7.64 million ($0.01) -8.00 Uranium Energy N/A N/A -$17.15 million N/A N/A

Peninsula Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Uranium Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Peninsula Energy and Uranium Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peninsula Energy N/A N/A N/A Uranium Energy N/A -23.40% -17.03%

Volatility and Risk

Peninsula Energy has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uranium Energy has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Peninsula Energy and Uranium Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peninsula Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Uranium Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Uranium Energy has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 124.30%. Given Uranium Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uranium Energy is more favorable than Peninsula Energy.

Summary

Uranium Energy beats Peninsula Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010. Peninsula Energy Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

