Financial Analysis: Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) vs. Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Vroom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casey’s General Stores $9.18 billion 0.73 $263.85 million $7.10 25.51 Vroom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Vroom.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Casey’s General Stores and Vroom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casey’s General Stores 1 3 6 0 2.50 Vroom 2 1 10 0 2.62

Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus price target of $200.78, suggesting a potential upside of 10.85%. Vroom has a consensus price target of $62.33, suggesting a potential upside of 66.53%. Given Vroom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vroom is more favorable than Casey’s General Stores.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Vroom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casey’s General Stores 3.45% 18.25% 7.55% Vroom N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Vroom on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items. Its stores also provide fuel for sale on a self-service basis. In addition, the company operates two stores under the Tobacco City name primarily selling tobacco and nicotine products; one liquor stores; and one grocery store. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 2,207 convenience stores in 16 states in the Midwest. Casey's General Stores, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

