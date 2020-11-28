Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Decreased by Seeyond

Seeyond lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,359,000 after purchasing an additional 705,855 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,115,000 after buying an additional 159,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $148.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -823.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.46.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,983 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.85.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.