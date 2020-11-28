Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.86% of Ferro worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,666,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,007 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 961,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,093 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 43,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOE opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.73. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.78 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.72%. Ferro’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

