FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $287.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.46.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $1,781,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.