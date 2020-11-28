Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

FMAO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

FMAO stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 176.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 123.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 89,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

