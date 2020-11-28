Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Farfetch from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. Farfetch has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $54.16.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Farfetch by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,919,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,268,000 after buying an additional 1,677,559 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 2,212.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,120,000 after buying an additional 9,757,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,435,000 after buying an additional 781,255 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,144,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,802,000 after buying an additional 806,172 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

