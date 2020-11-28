F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens currently has $10.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.01 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.