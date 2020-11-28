Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

STAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $13.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $15.03.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

