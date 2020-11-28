Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,426 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

