Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond raised its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $3,832,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.45.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $233.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.20. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

